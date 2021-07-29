The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

