The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.72. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

