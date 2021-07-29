The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.49. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

