The Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect The Joint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The Joint has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JYNT opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

