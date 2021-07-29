The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $7,342,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 2,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,245. The company has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.