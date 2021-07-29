The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $193.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,758. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

