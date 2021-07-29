The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

