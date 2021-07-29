The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.86. 21,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.50. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $211.51 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.86.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

