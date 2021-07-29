The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. 86,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,374. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

