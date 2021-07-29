The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 3% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.96 and last traded at $83.87. 99,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,956,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.05, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

