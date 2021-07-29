The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 3% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.96 and last traded at $83.87. 99,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,956,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.05, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.55.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
