The Unite Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:UTG)

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UTG opened at GBX 1,147.25 ($14.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,358.48.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

