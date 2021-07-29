The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,643. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

