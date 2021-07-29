The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of WU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,643. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
