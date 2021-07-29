Thilo Schroeder Sells 4,839 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

