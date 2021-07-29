Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,159,941 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.47.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

