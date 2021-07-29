Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$130.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$122.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$92.13 and a 12-month high of C$131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.50.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

