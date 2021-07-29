ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

TDUP stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

