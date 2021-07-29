Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 19,519 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

