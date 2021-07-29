Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 69,958 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

In related news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

