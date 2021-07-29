Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $826.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

