Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $677,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.36 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

