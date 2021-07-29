Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities lowered Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Danske downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 1,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $31.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

