Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. 1,295,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,061. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $889,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

