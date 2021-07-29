Tom Rusin Sells 16,307 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76).

On Friday, May 21st, Tom Rusin bought 16 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.29) per share, with a total value of £150.56 ($196.71).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 938.50 ($12.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 954.35. HomeServe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

