TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) vs. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Financial Comparison

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54% FutureFuel 9.72% 1.86% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and FutureFuel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given FutureFuel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FutureFuel is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and FutureFuel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.65 $4.39 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $204.51 million 1.83 $46.56 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

FutureFuel beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. The company is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

