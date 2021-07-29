Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 8,007 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 324,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,142,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

