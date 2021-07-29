Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $241.81. 10,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,564. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $240.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

