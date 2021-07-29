Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,735. The stock has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.08. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.