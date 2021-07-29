Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.87. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

