Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,729.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,462.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

