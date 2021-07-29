ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 534.0% from the June 30th total of 858,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 90,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

