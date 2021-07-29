Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMLF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF opened at $27.02 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.