Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $572,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $4,604,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.