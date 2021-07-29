TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

