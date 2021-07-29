TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 17,941 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $352,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.