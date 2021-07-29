Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Japanese auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. Toyota’s upbeat fiscal 2022 guidance is likely to buoy investors’ confidence. The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income to be ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. The company's sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. In fact, Toyota aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70% by 2030.Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. The company is also signing collaboration agreements with Uber and Pony.ai and others to develop the autonomous car technology. Thus, the stock is viewed as a lucrative bet.”

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TM stock opened at $179.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.12. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,749,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toyota Motor (TM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.