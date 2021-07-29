Traders Purchase High Volume of Citrix Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 755% compared to the average daily volume of 1,134 call options.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $15.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,849,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.14.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 45.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,765 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.