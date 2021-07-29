TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $766 million-$777 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.87 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.79.

NYSE TRU traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $119.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

