Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.