TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in July

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSYHY stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

