Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOLWF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 81,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

