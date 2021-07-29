TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 2,960 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.