TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TripAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.