Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 255,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 232,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

BOXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

