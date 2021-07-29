trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of trivago by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

