Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

