Truist Securiti Comments on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.28.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.82 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.29.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

