Truist Securiti Comments on PlayAGS Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

AGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

