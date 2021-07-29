Truist Securiti Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,804,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.