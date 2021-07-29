Truist Securities Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. 35,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.35, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,073,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.