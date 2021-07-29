Truist Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $101.45 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

